BRIEF-Mazor Robotics Q1 loss per share $0.11
* Mazor Robotics reports record first quarter 2017 revenue which increases 83% year-over-year to $11.7 million
SAO PAULO, Sept 2 U.S.-based Sunedison Inc will build a plant in Brazil to produce photovoltaic panels for use in solar parks the company intends to build in the country, said Sunedison local director Luis Pita on Wednesday.
Sunedison, which is working projects here in a joint venture with Brazil's Renova Energia SA, will decide in the coming weeks the location and size of its plant, Pita said. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira)
* Mazor Robotics reports record first quarter 2017 revenue which increases 83% year-over-year to $11.7 million
MUNICH, May 10 German industrial gases group Linde expects to complete its planned $70 billion merger of equals with U.S. peer Praxair in 2018 if negotiations are successfully completed, Chief Executive Aldo Belloni told shareholders on Wednesday.