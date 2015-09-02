SAO PAULO, Sept 2 U.S.-based Sunedison Inc will build a plant in Brazil to produce photovoltaic panels for use in solar parks the company intends to build in the country, said Sunedison local director Luis Pita on Wednesday.

Sunedison, which is working projects here in a joint venture with Brazil's Renova Energia SA, will decide in the coming weeks the location and size of its plant, Pita said. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira)