* Deal was to involve share swap worth $3.45 billion
* SunEdison moved to cancel purchase of Renova stake
* Companies blame adverse local market conditions
By Marcelo Teixeira and Luciano Costa
SAO PAULO, Dec 1 Renewable energy company
TerraForm Global Inc is pulling out of an agreement to
take control of projects accounting for 2,200 megawatts of
generation capacity due to adverse market conditions in Brazil,
companies involved in the deal said on Tuesday.
TerraForm, a unit of U.S.-based SunEdison Inc, was
negotiating to take control of generation assets from Brazilian
renewable energy company Renova Energia SA in a
share swap valued at 13.4 billion reais ($3.45 billion).
The deal started to wane when SunEdison decided not to
proceed with a contract to buy a 15 percent stake in Renova.
SunEdison was expected to transfer about $250 million in its
own shares to buy the Renova stake from Rio-based power company
Light SA. The deadline for it to decide to proceed
with the deal was on Monday, but SunEdison declined, Light said.
The stake sale was a condition for the larger TerraForm deal
to go ahead, Renova Chief Financial Officer Cristiano Corrêa de
Barros said in a filing with the local market regulator.
Light said in a separate filing that it had been negotiating
with SunEdison to conclude the deal, but adverse market
conditions caused the talks to stall. The company did not
elaborate about those conditions.
Companies building new power generation capacity in Brazil
are suffering from high financing costs at private banks and
reduced availability of lower-cost government-backed credit.
Some companies are cancelling plans to build wind farms and
other projects due to the high cost of capital.
Light said it would still try to sell its 15 percent stake
in Renova to other interested companies.
Renova said that although the phase 2 of the TerraForm
partnership did not materialize, phase 1 was still valid. It
consisted of a sale of small hydropower plants and some wind
projects.
Renova also said it would have to resize its future
investments because of the cancellation of the deal and current
market conditions.
