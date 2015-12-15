BRIEF-DHT Holdings board unanimously rejects unimproved proposal from Frontline
BRASILIA Dec 15 Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff will cut the government's key 2016 fiscal savings target to 0.5 percent of GDP with the option of lowering it to zero if projected tax revenues fail to materialize, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
The government had originally proposed a primary surplus target of 0.7 percent of gross domestic product (GDP). (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu and Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
CAIRO, May 7 Egypt's parliament on Sunday passed a long-delayed investment law to streamline doing business in Egypt and to create incentives it hopes will bring back investors' dollars after years of turmoil.