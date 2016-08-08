BRASILIA Aug 8 A Brazilian priest mentioned in
the Catholic clergy sex abuse film "Spotlight" was found dead in
a prison cell after he was arrested again for suspected
pedophilia, authorities said on Monday.
Father Bonifacio Buzzi, 57, hanged himself with a sheet in a
jail in the state of Minas Gerais where he was taken after his
arrest on Friday, the state government said in a statement.
A decade ago Buzzi was convicted of abusing a 10-year-old
boy in Mariana, Minas Gerais and jailed from 2007 to 2015. He
was arrested last week following criminal complaints that he had
molested two boys aged 9 and 13.
Buzzi was cited among the pedophilia cases listed at the end
of "Spotlight," the Oscar-winning 2015 film based on the Boston
Globe newspaper's investigation of sexual abuses by Catholic
priests and efforts by the Boston Archdiocese to cover them up.
Allegations against Buzzi first emerged in the 1990s in his
home state of Santa Catarina. In 1995 he was convicted of
molesting two boys in his parish near Mariana after their
parents accused him of performing oral sex on their children.
Buzzi got a reduced sentence and the Catholic Church
obtained a court order allowing him to serve it out at the home
of the local archbishop.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Paul Simao)