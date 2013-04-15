* Firms aim to ease insurance, pension fund investment rules
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO, April 15 Brazilian private equity
funds are pushing ahead with a plan to win investment
commitments from insurers and pension funds that are seeking
higher returns on over 1.1 trillion reais of money under
management.
ABVCAP, as the group representing private equity funds is
known, is engaging insurance and pension fund industry regulator
Susep in talks to ease caps on investments other than
fixed-income securities, said Clovis Meurer, ABVCAP's president.
Talks with money managers are also underway, he said, adding
that the goal is to get pension funds and insurance companies to
funnel up to 15 percent of their investment pool into equities
and other alternative investments. A small portion of that could
go to private equity and venture capital investments, he added.
"You could have a little over 100 billion reais flowing into
equities and, as a result, being spilt over to private equity
and venture capital," Meurer said at a news conference at
ABVCAP's annual summit in Sao Paulo. "This could be a win-win
situation for the market."
The move underpins the growing importance of private equity
funds as a source for business in Latin America's largest
economy. Buyout firms have fueled mergers and acquisitions and
advisory activity in the past two years, and have responded to
this year's only two initial public offerings.
Traditional investors like pension funds are also struggling
to attain minimal return thresholds as interest rates fell to
record lows. ABVCAP's Meurer also expects the drive to lure
insurance and pension fund money to help bolster the 80 billion
reais in the stock of capital committed by the private equity
industry.
According to Luiz Eugenio Figueiredo, a board member for
ABVCAP, capital committed by buyout firms rose from 63 billion
reais in 2011.
Exits, or the way funds profit on their investments by
selling companies to other investors, almost doubled to 6
billion reais last year from 3.6 billion reais in 2011.