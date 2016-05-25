By Rodrigo Viga Gaier
| RIO DE JANEIRO
RIO DE JANEIRO May 25 Brazil airport authority
Infraero plans to raise 5 billion reais ($1.4 billion) by
selling part of its minority stakes in five airports as early as
the end of this year, a source familiar with the plan told
Reuters on Wednesday.
According to the source, who requested anonymity because the
plan remains under discussion, Infraero will transfer to a
subsidiary the 49-percent stakes it owns in five international
airports opened in recent years to private concessions.
Infraero is still considering the idea of listing the
subsidiary, as it has been discussed for a few years, but the
source said there is now a clear preference for selling up to 25
percent of the unit to a strategic partner.
The airports are Rio de Janeiro's Galeao, Sao Paulo's
Guarulhos, Campinas's Viracopos, Belo Horizonte's Confins and
the main airport in the capital Brasilia, the source said.
Strained public finances are forcing Brazil's federal
government and state-controlled companies such as Infraero to
put assets up for sale, shopping them to investors on an
international road show scheduled for mid-July. Asset sales
could help plug a record budget deficit expected for this year.
"The well is dry. Nobody can count on resources from the
National Treasury in this fiscal scenario," said the source, who
is close to Infraero's planning. "You've got to walk on your own
legs. Get profitable and competitive."
The transaction would help inject cash into Infraero, the
source said, noting that a partner does not necessarily need to
be a company specialized in airport operations.
Foreign pension funds and banks including Citigroup Inc
and Bank of America Merrill Lynch had showed interest in
the asset, the source added.
A spokesman for Brazil's civil aviation secretary declined
to comment immediately on the matter.
($1 = 3.60 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Brad Haynes;
Editing by Andrew Hay)