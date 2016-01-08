SAO PAULO Jan 8 Brazilian riot police on Friday
fired tear gas and stun grenades to disperse a violent protest
against a rise in public transport fares in the country's
largest city, Sao Paulo.
Television images showed small groups of rock-throwing,
masked youths clashing with police in the center of the
metropolis, amid burning piles of rubbish. Protesters smashed
the windows of buses and vandalized bank agencies.
Many Sao Paulo residents have been angered by the increase
in public transport prices, with inflation in Brazil already
running at more than 10 percent.
More than 1.5 million Brazilians lost their jobs in the year
to November, as Latin America's largest economy edged deeper
into its worst recession in more than 25 years.
A peaceful march that gathered thousands in Sao Paulo's
downtown area quickly turned violent when masked youths threw
rocks at police. There was no immediate information about
arrests or injuries.
Thousands also marched in the cities of Rio de Janeiro
against the fare hikes on Friday afternoon.
The scenes evoked protests that swept Brazil in 2013,
sparked by anger over bus fare increases, that brought hundreds
of thousands of people onto the streets.
The demonstrations come as left-leaning President Dilma
Rousseff, whose popularity has been crushed by the recession and
a sweeping anti-corruption investigation that has ensnared her
ruling coalition, faces impeachment proceedings in Congress.
Some political analysts say the mood on the streets toward
her government could play an important role in determining the
outcome of the impeachment process.
