By Asher Levine
| SAO PAULO
SAO PAULO Jan 9 A large street protest against
rising bus fares in Sao Paulo, Brazil's biggest city, ended in
tear gas and 32 arrests on Friday, echoing the disruptions that
led up to last year's soccer World Cup.
Thousands of young people gathered in Sao Paulo's city
center and marched until police fired tear gas to stop them from
entering a major thruway. At the same time, some in the crowd
began smashing bank windows and setting fires.
The military police announced via Twitter that they made 32
arrests.
The last time cities tried to hike fares in mid-2013, as
many as one million students and other activists took to the
streets. Some were met with a strong police response that was
criticized by human rights groups.
The marches evolved to take on a variety of grievances and
sparked a sharp drop in the approval ratings of President Dilma
Rousseff, who pressured mayors to roll back the fare hikes.
Smaller demonstrations resurged six months ago in some cities as
the soccer tournament started.
Fares were increased from 3 reais to 3.50 reais ($1.14 to
$1.33) on Tuesday as Sao Paulo's city government looks to cut
the nearly $2 billion it spends annually on bus subsidies.
Like the initial demonstrations in 2013, Friday's protest
was led by the Free Fare Movement, an activist group demanding
free public transportation for all.
"We hope it's a beginning to bring about more discussion
about the issue," said Andreza Delgado, 19, one of group's
members.
The Free Fare Movement said on Facebook that 30,000 people
attended the march, though a police spokeswoman estimated the
number was much lower.
($1 = 2.64 Brazilian reais)
(Additional reporting by Luciana Bruno; Writing by Asher Levine
and Caroline Stauffer)