SAO PAULO, June 19 Demonstrators blocked a major
highway and other roads in Sao Paulo on Wednesday, crippling
transportation in Brazil's largest city and financial hub, in an
ongoing wave of protests against poor public services, inflation
and police violence.
The protests, the biggest in Brazil in over two decades,
followed overnight demonstrations that led to sporadic looting
and vandalism. Police in Sao Paulo, the focal point of the
nationwide demonstrations, arrested more than 63 people after
protesters tried to storm the city hall, torched a police
facility and broke windows.
Sao Paulo Mayor Fernando Haddad was considering on Wednesday
a possible reduction in bus fares, following cuts by officials
in a handful of other state capitals. The national protests were
sparked last week by fare hikes, which came as Brazil struggles
with annual inflation of 6.5 percent, unleashing a swelling tide
of complaints that caught authorities off guard.
President Dilma Rousseff, who has acknowledged the
legitimacy of the protesters' demands, dispatched federal troops
to five Brazilian cities to help maintain order around the
Confederations Cup, which began earlier this month. The
international soccer tournament is seen as a warmup to the 2014
World Cup, which Brazil is hosting.
Rousseff's action, part of the contingency plan for the
tournament, is similar to previous deployments of federal troops
when crime, violence or other unrest disrupted annual Carnival
celebration and other big events.
Brazil is due to play Mexico on Wednesday in the
northeastern city of Fortaleza, one of dozens of cities where
protests occurred this week. Local media reported that
demonstrators planned to march to the stadium before the start
of the game.
Federal troops also will be deployed in Rio de Janeiro,
Salvador, Belo Horizonte and the national capital, Brasilia.
It remains unclear whether fare reductions will be enough to
slow the demonstrations or whether organizers, a loose
collection of young activists who are organizing through social
media, will continue calling for protests.
BETTER PUBLIC SERVICES
Rousseff, a former leftist guerrilla who was imprisoned and
tortured by military dictators in her youth, on Tuesday said
Brazilians, many of whom recently entered the country's growing
consumer class before a recent slowdown curbed a near
decade-long economic boom, deserved better public services.
Neither her words nor efforts by state and local officials
have done much to stop the unrest, in part because of the
diffuse nature of the protesters and the wide array of their
demands.
"It's difficult to get ahead of the movement because there
isn't a clear image of who they are or what exactly they will
do," said David Fleischer, a political scientist at the
University of Brasilia. "It's hard to have a discourse with
someone you don't know."
Although many Brazilians support the issues raised by the
protesters, but are concerned about the vandalism and scattered
violence that has accompanied some of the demonstrations.
In central Sao Paulo early on Wednesday, broken glass and
other debris was scattered atop colonial cobblestones, and
graffiti was scrawled on the front of the city hall. "The people
have awoken," read one of the messages, echoing one of many
chants that protesters have been yelling as they march
throughout the country.
"People are going to pay for this out of their pockets,"
said Manuel Carlos, a 42-year-old logistics manager nearby. "I
am in favor of the movement, but the stuff we are seeing here is
absurd."
