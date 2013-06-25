* President proposes referendum to launch political reforms
* Rousseff aligns agenda with biggest protests in decades
* Lull in demonstrations after 1 mln in streets last week
(Recasts, adding analyst comment and background)
By Brad Haynes and Maria Carolina Marcello
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, June 24 Brazilian President
Dilma Rousseff sought to overcome a sudden wave of national
discontent with a surprising call on Monday for a referendum on
what would be the country's most ambitious political reform in
decades.
Rouseff proposed a national vote on amending Brazil's
constitution in a meeting with governors and mayors the week
after the country's largest protests in 20 years jolted
politicians of all stripes. It immediately raised questions
about whether she could deliver on such an undertaking as she
heads to what may be a more difficult re-election in 2014.
Brazil's last sweeping political reform was 25 years ago,
when the current Brazilian constitution was ratified in 1988 by
the country's last constitutional assembly, three years after
the end of its military dictatorship.
"The streets are telling us that the country wants quality
public services, more effective measures to combat corruption
... and responsive political representation," Rousseff said,
reiterating her support for the democratic spirit of most
protesters gathering in Brazil's biggest cities in recent weeks.
It was unclear how Rousseff sought to address political
reform, and analysts said her proposal may only add to concerns
about whether she can placate protesters whose demands vary but
ultimately come down to disillusionment with government.
A constitutional reform could take years as the government
must arrange a public vote calling an assembly to debate the
overhaul of Brazil's representative democracy.
"The creation of a Constituent Assembly to deliver a deep
cutting political reform could add another element of
medium-term uncertainty," wrote Alberto Ramos, chief Latin
American economist at Goldman Sachs, in a note to clients.
"These transformational events tend to take a long time and
the final outcome is extremely hard to predict," he added.
The president also laid out proposals to expand public
transport, improve health services and crack down on corruption
- concerns raised by the leaderless protest movement that has
shaken markets and threatened her popularity.
Still, a sluggish economy has left the president with little
room to maneuver the federal budget and protesters are unlikely
to see rapid improvements in their daily lives.
Polls taken before the current wave of demonstrations showed
public approval for the left-leaning Rousseff had slipped to
around 55 percent - enough to win a second term in a single
round of voting. She is widely expected to seek re-election next
year.
The recent peak of the mostly peaceful demonstrations came
on Thursday, when about a million people took to the streets
across Brazil with occasional flashes of violence and vandalism.
The days since then have been calmer but social media points
to another round of protests surrounding a Wednesday soccer
match between Brazil and Uruguay in the city of Belo Horizonte.
Soccer has become a focal point for protesters objecting to
big funding for stadiums for the 2014 World Cup that they
believe would be better spent on transport, education and
hospitals.
The demands for better public services have raised concerns
about looser government spending, which Rousseff sought to head
off by introducing her agenda on Monday with a call for fiscal
discipline.
Rousseff then proposed an additional 50 billion reais ($22
billion) of investments to address the complaints about public
transport that first set off the protests over two weeks ago.
Fare hikes for buses and subways in Sao Paulo and Rio de
Janeiro that incited early outrage have since been withdrawn,
and the governor of Sao Paulo also announced on Monday plans to
roll back higher tolls on the state's highway concessions.
Rousseff also cited demonstrators' demands to lend urgency
to parts of her agenda that have faced political resistance,
such as setting aside future oil royalties for education and
importing doctors from abroad.
She may struggle to find new tax revenue for her proposals,
however, as the economy struggles to gain steam, inflation is
eating away at purchasing power, and rising interest rates are
making consumer credit more costly.
Two years of what many economists decry as fiscal slippage
under Rousseff have also made it tougher to increase spending.
Standard & Poor's revised its outlook on long-term ratings
for Brazil's sovereign debt this month to negative from stable,
citing a deteriorating fiscal outlook and slow economic growth.
($1 = 2.25 Brazilian reais)
(Additional reporting by Caroline Stauffer and Eduardo Simoes
in Sao Paulo and Maria Pia Palermo in Rio de Janeiro; Editing by
Cynthia Osterman, Mary Milliken and Lisa Shumaker)