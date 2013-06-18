BRASILIA, June 18 Brazilian President Dilma
Rousseff said on Tuesday the massive protests that have swept
the country in recent weeks represent legitimate calls for
better public services and more responsive governance at all
levels.
Speaking the morning after hundreds of thousands of
Brazilians marched through more than a half-dozen cities
nationwide, Rousseff said her government remains committed to
social change and is listening attentively to the many
grievances expressed at the demonstrations.
Monday's demonstrations were the largest show of collective
dissent in Brazil since an economic crisis and a corruption
scandal led to the toppling of a president 20 years ago.
(Reporting by Todd Benson; editing by Jackie Frank)