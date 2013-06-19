* President says frustration with public services legitimate
SAO PAULO, June 18 President Dilma Rousseff on
Tuesday sought to defuse a massive protest movement sweeping
Brazil, acknowledging the need for better public services and
more responsive governance as demonstrations continued in some
cities around the country.
Speaking the morning after more than 200,000 Brazilians
marched in more than a half-dozen cities, Rousseff said her
government remains committed to social change and is listening
attentively to the many grievances expressed at the
demonstrations.
"Brazil woke up stronger today," Rousseff said in a
televised speech in Brasilia. "The size of yesterday's
demonstrations shows the energy of our democracy, the strength
of the voice of the streets and the civility of our population."
Monday's demonstrations were the latest in a flurry of
protests in the past two weeks that have fed on widespread
frustration with poor public services, police violence and
government corruption.
The protests, organized mostly by university students
through snowballing social media campaigns, marked the first
time that Brazilians have taken to the streets on such a large
scale since economic volatility and a corruption scandal led to
the toppling of a president in the early 1990s.
The demonstrations started as small protests in a few cities
against an increase in bus and subway fares but quickly
ballooned into a national movement after police fired rubber
bullets at protesters in Sao Paulo last week in clashes that
injured more than 100 people.
Eager to ease tensions and prevent future protests,
officials in at least five cities, including important state
capitals such as Porto Alegre and Recife, announced plans on
Tuesday to lower bus fares.
But demonstrations continued in a few cities, including Rio
de Janeiro and Sao Paulo, where thousands gathered in front of
the city's landmark cathedral and marched on its main avenue in
what protesters hoped would be a final push persuading local
officials to cancel the bus fare increase.
Tuesday night's demonstrations were marred by a small group
of rioters who smashed the windows of Sao Paulo's city hall then
set fire to a police security post and a TV broadcaster's
transmission van.
Protests then continued mostly peacefully, fading before
midnight, but then rioters began pelting the windows of nearby
businesses with stones and burning trash in the street, TV
channel O Globo reported. It said at least 20 people were
arrested for looting.
The Justice Ministry said in a statement it would send
federal troops to the cities hosting the two-week FIFA
Confederations' Cup soccer tournament, which kicked off in
Brazil on Saturday, to reinforce security.
Sao Paulo Mayor Fernando Haddad, a prominent figure in
Rousseff's left-leaning Workers' Party, said in a meeting with
leaders of the protest movement on Tuesday that he is
considering a cut in bus fares but needs to find ways to
compensate for the loss in revenue.
Even if Haddad does cede, it remains unclear if that would
be enough to halt the protests, given that protesters have
embraced so many other causes.
ROUSSEFF TURNS TO LULA
Rousseff traveled to Sao Paulo on Tuesday to meet with
Haddad and former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, her
predecessor and political mentor. A former metalworker and union
boss who led massive protests in the late 1970s, Lula remains an
important power broker in Brazilian politics.
The unrest comes at a delicate time for Rousseff, whose
administration is struggling to rein in high inflation and get
the economy back on track after two years of sluggish growth.
Polls show Rousseff remains widely popular, but her approval
ratings have begun to slip in recent weeks for the first time
since taking office in early 2011.
A leftist guerrilla in her youth who was jailed for
conspiring against Brazil's military dictatorship, Rousseff said
the sight of so many young Brazilians marching for their rights
moved her.
She also said her government sympathizes with the many
grievances expressed at the demonstrations, from calls for more
spending on education and healthcare to better and more
affordable public transportation.
"My government hears the voices clamoring for change, my
government is committed to social transformation," Rousseff
said. "Those who took to the streets yesterday sent a clear
message to all of society, above all to political leaders at all
levels of government."
