SAO PAULO, June 21 Brazil's biggest protests in
decades are a confusing, conflicting mix of people and messages.
Blame Facebook.
Social media tools like Facebook and Twitter enabled
mass protests of the sort that have not happened in Latin
America's biggest country in more than two decades.
As a result of the speed, efficiency and anonymity of online
activism, though, an amorphous, unwieldy movement has emerged
that is beyond the control of any of those who first began
pushing for change.
"Social media has helped us organize without having
leaders," said Victor Damaso, 22, demonstrating on Sao Paulo's
main Paulista Avenue on Thursday night. "Our ideas, our demands
are discussed on Facebook. There are no meetings, no rules."
The demonstrations have been mostly peaceful, but as more
than a million Brazilians took to the streets on Thursday,
vandals and looters cast a violent pall over some of the
protests. Police and security forces have responded with
teargas, rubber bullets and pepper spray.
Facebook pages set up for logistical coordination and
Twitter hash tags have cropped up for protests in hundreds of
cities across Brazil. Rival groups appear to be vying for
control of one of the most-viewed organizing pages on Facebook
and an associated Twitter feed.
"Any movement risks attracting unaffiliated groups and
individuals," said Angela Alonso, a sociologist at the
University of Sao Paulo. "It's a price of growth. In this case
there is no centralized leadership, administration is more
difficult and it is even becoming uncontrollable."
The Free Fare movement, a group of 40 activists who marched
for - and got - lower transportation rates, said on Friday it
was suspending any further marches for now because of mounting
tension and violence.
Sparked by Free Fare's protests, the nationwide call for
reform quickly evolved into what is now known online as
Anonymous Brazil.
The group appears to use encrypted Web browsers that make it
difficult to identify page administrators and has adopted the
Guy Fawkes mask, the symbol for the global cyber group of
hackers known as Anonymous, as its mascot, although it is not
clear if the two have a formal link.
While that opens the door to all sorts of fringe groups, the
people at the core of the protests generally share a commitment
to better public services. Their rallying cries, found on
Twitter and Facebook and on traditional signs at the protests,
range from ending political corruption to lambasting more than
$12 billion being poured into soccer stadiums and other
preparations for the 2014 World Cup.
The demonstrators, mostly educated, middle class and under
age 30, want nothing to do with established groups that were
behind the causes of their parents' generation.
ONLINE ORGANIZING
Unlike Brazil's movement for redemocratization in the 1970s
and 1980s and protests for the impeachment of President Fernando
Collor de Mello in the early 1990s, today's demonstrations have
no clear leadership or political affinity.
"The recent protests are not partisan, and they do not have
centralized leadership," said Alonso, the sociologist. "This has
to do with new technologies that allow for organization without
centralization, and also with the fact that the activists are
from a new generation that is no longer guided by ideals like
socialism, and doesn't want state power."
Indeed, Brazil's protests do not target any specific leader
or political party. That makes them different from the Arab
Spring, a series of uprisings against autocratic leaders in the
past few years, or even this year's demonstrations in Turkey
against the government of Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan.
While some of the Arab governments blocked access to the
Internet to disrupt the planning of protests, Brazil's
intelligence agency, Abin, has beefed up efforts to monitor
calls for demonstrations online and on popular smart phone chat
tool WhatsApp.
President Dilma Rousseff, a leftist guerrilla in the 1970s,
has praised the protests as democratic.
Anonymous Brazil's Facebook page, which has nearly 1 million
followers, briefly disappeared from the Web on Friday. The group
later said via Facebook that its Twitter account had been
"robbed" by one of its own members, generating conflicts on its
linked Facebook platform.
The group says competing Twitter accounts like
@AnonymousBr4sil and #AnonymousFuel are run by "usurpers."
Of the 53.5 million Brazilians online, almost a third of the
population, 86 percent use some kind of micro blog or social
media tool, according to polling firm Ibope.
