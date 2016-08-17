SAO PAULO Aug 16 The family ownership structure
of Brazilian pulp and paper firms stands in the way of a
potential wave of sector consolidation, industry executives
said, as owners resist sharing control, curbing Brazil's chances
to add to its global pricing muscle.
Speculation has mounted for years in the world's most
competitive producer of the commodity that the families
controlling Brazil's largest firms in the sector would use
mergers and acquisitions to grow globally and boost their
price-setting ability.
However, executives said at an industry event in São Paulo
on Tuesday that the family-owned enterprise model on which the
sector relies has hampered consolidation prospects - and may
continue to do so pending generational change.
"The owners of these companies have a culture of maintaining
full control of their business," said Marcelo Castelli, chief
executive officer of Fibria, the world's largest
producer of eucalyptus pulp. "This culture only stands to change
with the new generations."
Fibria itself was founded in 2009 after the families owning
VCP SA and Aracruz Celulose SA had to combine their firms in the
wake of failed currency bets that almost bankrupted them.
Family control also prevails among the very fragmented
Brazilian paper industry, said Fabio Schvartsman, CEO of Klabin
SA, the largest Latin American paper maker.
In his view, industry consolidation would be favorable for
players "as long as conditions are there to guarantee that any
M&A transaction create value," he said.
