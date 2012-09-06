* Heavy cargo rates to drop from maximum by 30 pct on avg
* First revision since concessions started 15 yrs ago
BRASILIA, Sept 6 Companies that ship cargo by
railway will see their average maximum freight rate reduced by
25 percent, Brazil's national transport regulator said on
Thursday as it announced the first revision of rates in the
sector in 15 years.
The appreciation of real against the dollar in recent
years has exacerbated what economists refer to as the "Brazil
Cost", which includes some of the world's highest energy rates
and taxes, stifling bureaucracy, a nearly inoperable legal
system and poor infrastructure.
Since the economy stagnated a year ago, President Dilma
Rousseff has been trying to attack these problems that she sees
as obstacles to competitiveness of local industry and
sustainable growth.
The reduction in rail rates is part of the first revision of
rates for the sector, the agency said, adding that ceiling rates
for heavy cargoes such as iron ore would fall 30 percent on
average.
"Today, prices charged are below the maximum rate. In some
cases, there will be an effect on the contract," said Fabio
Barbosa, the head of cargo transport at the transport agency
known as ANTT.
The new breakdown of rates will be published in the
government's Official Daily Register on Monday and the new
tariffs will go into effect 15 days later.
Rousseff is expected later on Thursday to announce a plan
that will bring down energy rates for industry to help it
compete with the recent flood of imports.
The change in railway freight rates will affect 11 operators
of railway concessions in Brazil that extend over 28,000
kilometers of track. They include companies such as America
Latina Logistica and MRS Logistica.
This was the first revision of rates for the railway sector
since the start of the modern concession model 15 years ago. The
ANTT is expected to revise rates every five years or so from
here out, Barbosa said.
(Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by
Bob Burgdorfer)