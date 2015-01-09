(Repeats to additional subscribers)
By Anna Flávia Rochas and Roberto Samora
SAO PAULO Jan 9 Southeastern Brazil is getting
some rainfall a year after a record drought started, but not
enough to eliminate worries about an energy crisis, water
shortages or another season of damaged export crops,
meteorologists said.
Record-high temperatures and the most severe drought in at
least 80 years punished southeastern Brazil last year, a region
accounting for 60 percent of the country's gross domestic
product. Despite rain in recent weeks, the country's climate
challenges could threaten a tepid economic recovery.
Private weather forecaster Somar warned of irregular
rainfall in the center-west soy belt as well as the southeast
throughout the month as an atmospheric blockage prevents a cold
front from advancing over key crop regions in the world's
largest exporter of coffee, sugar, soy and beef.
That is especially worrisome in the southeastern state of
Minas Gerais, which produces half of Brazil's coffee. Drought
there last year wiped out as much as a third of the crop in some
areas, causing global arabica prices to rise 50 percent over the
year even as most other commodity markets tumbled.
Scientists said coffee trees would not recover from the
extreme heat and drought quickly, and forecasts pointing to
below-average rain this month triggered another arabica price
rally this week.
Somar agro meteorologist Marco Antonio dos Santos expressed
concern about the 2015 coffee crop, which will be harvested
between May and August.
"It's not like 2014, when the whole crop was affected, but I
am sure there will be regional damage," he said. "Some red flags
are going up."
The Reuters weather dashboard on Friday showed that by Jan.
23, rainfall would be about half the historical average in the
southeast region and 300 mm (11.8 inches) behind in Minas
Gerais.
POTENTIAL WATER SHORTAGE
Rains are not likely to bring reservoirs back to comfortable
levels in southeastern Brazil, which is responsible for 70
percent of the country's hydroelectric generation. Brazil, which
has the world's largest fresh water supply, usually relies on
hydro-power to generate some 75 percent of its energy needs,
although that rate has fallen over the past year.
"Even with normal or above-average rains, it won't be enough
to reverse the current scenario," Somar meteorologist Willians
Bini said.
Reservoir levels in the southeast fell to 19.72 percent
capacity this week. The national grid operator said they would
probably rise to 29.8 percent by the end of January, still below
41 percent a year ago and well short of the 60 percent level
specialists consider ideal ahead of the dry season.
Even so, the government has ruled out electricity rationing
as power distributors turn to expensive alternatives like
thermal. The president of the CCEE spot market electricity
clearinghouse said last month that he expected thermal plants in
the southeast to remain active for two more years.
Rising energy prices have increased costs for electrical
distributors and the government is in the process of approving a
nearly $1 billion loan from state-run banks to help companies
cover costs. It would be the third such loan in less than a
year.
Climatempo meteorologist Alexandre Nascimento said potable
water shortages in 2015 are possible for the 20 million people
of Sao Paulo, South America's largest city,
"In the best hypothesis," he said, "we will be able to
recover the dead volumes," which are the muddy reserves at the
bottom of the city's main reservoir that state-run utility
Sabesp has relied on for months to keep taps running.
Sabesp received authorization this week to implement steep
fines for above-average water use, but some fear the measure
came too late. The Cantareira reservoir was at 6.8 percent
capacity as of Thursday, even after several afternoons of
violent summer rainstorms in Sao Paulo.
(Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Todd Benson and Lisa
Von Ahn)