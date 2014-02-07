SAO PAULO Feb 7 Rains are seen returning to Brazil's center-south farming region after Feb. 17 when the high-pressure system that has been blocking the entrance of cold fronts is expected "finally" to break up, crop weather forecaster Somar said on Friday.

The return of rains should ease stress on the coffee, soy, sugar and orange crops, which have been struggling with high temperatures and dry conditions since late December.

If confirmed, the return of rains will likely also help stop a decline in hydroelectric reservoirs in the region that are at their lowest levels in nearly a decade. (Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Dale Hudson)