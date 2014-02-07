BRIEF-Shandong Oriental Ocean Sci-tech sees H1 FY 2017 net profit up 0 pct to 30 pct
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 0 percent to 30 percent, or to be 52.3 million yuan to 68.0 million yuan
SAO PAULO Feb 7 Rains are seen returning to Brazil's center-south farming region after Feb. 17 when the high-pressure system that has been blocking the entrance of cold fronts is expected "finally" to break up, crop weather forecaster Somar said on Friday.
The return of rains should ease stress on the coffee, soy, sugar and orange crops, which have been struggling with high temperatures and dry conditions since late December.
If confirmed, the return of rains will likely also help stop a decline in hydroelectric reservoirs in the region that are at their lowest levels in nearly a decade. (Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Dale Hudson)
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 0 percent to 30 percent, or to be 52.3 million yuan to 68.0 million yuan
* Says it plans to use additional paid-in capital to distribute 5 new shares for every 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment