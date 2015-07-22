BRIEF-Borussia Dortmund 9-month revenues up 18.7 pct at 285.5 million euros
* Announces preliminary results for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2016/2017
PIRACICABA, Brazil, July 22 Brazil's Raizen has closed deals to export second generation ethanol to Europe at a premium of 300 reais ($93) per cubic meter, Executive Director of Sugar, Ethanol and Bioenergy João Alberto Abreu said on Wednesday.
The company, a joint venture between local conglomerate Cosan SA and Royal-Dutch Shell Plc has seen interest for all of the second generation ethanol it can produce this year at a premium over conventional ethanol, Abreu said, attributing the strong demand to environmental concerns abroad.
($1 = 3.22 reais) (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira)
* Total sales volume of group for month of April 2017 was 86,727 units