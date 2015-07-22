By Marcelo Teixeira
PIRACICABA, Brazil, July 22
PIRACICABA, Brazil, July 22 Brazil's Raizen said
it plans to start building additional cellulose ethanol plants
after production costs for the second generation biofuel become
competitive with conventional ethanol costs, Chief Executive
Vasco Dias said on Wednesday.
Raizen, a joint venture between local conglomerate Cosan SA
and Royal-Dutch Shell Plc, inaugurated its
first second-generation biofuel plant in Piracicaba.
The plant currently produces cellulosic ethanol at about
1.40 reais a liter, compared with 1.15 reais/ltr for
conventional ethanol. Cellulosic ethanol costs are expected to
converge on conventional costs in 2017 and drop below them in
2018, Raizen executives said.
