* Company to focus on reducing costs, capacity utilization
* Raizen aims to have 8 second generation ethanol mills in
2024
SAO PAULO, Nov 26 Brazil's Raizen, the joint
venture of sugar producer Cosan and Royal-Dutch Shell
, will begin commercial production of so-called second
generation ethanol starting in 2014, Chief Executive Vasco Dias
said on Monday.
Second generation ethanol uses special micro-organisms and
often cellulosic material to improve yields from cane and create
new products beyond simply conventional ethanol, such as
aviation fuel, diesel and industrial raw materials for plastics.
The company is the world's biggest sugar and ethanol
producer and expects to have eight mills producing second
generation ethanol by 2024. Raizen said it will start producing
second generation ethanol from its pilot Costa Pinto mill in
Piracicaba, Sao Paulo. The mill will be able to produce 40
million liters of ethanol a year and cost 180 million reais ($90
million) to build.
Dias said the company will focus on reducing costs and
improving the utilization of its existing capacity to grow in
the coming years from its existing mills.
Investments in Brazil's ethanol production capacity have
dried up since the 2008 financial crisis. Many mills are digging
themselves out from under heavy debts and others are spending
aggressively to replant cane to better utilize their current
crushing capacity.
Drought and lack of investments in new and improved cane
varieties led to the first decline in Brazilian cane output in a
decade in 2011.
The government's reluctance to raise gasoline prices for
consumers has not helped the sector either. Although Brazilian
mills still make money producing sugar, on average the
production of most ethanol is a money losing operation.
Second generation ethanol production has so far remained out
of reach for Brazil's cane sector on a commercial scale,
although the technologies in laboratories and small scale
production facilities have been successful.