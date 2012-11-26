* Company to focus on reducing costs, capacity utilization * Raizen aims to have 8 second generation ethanol mills in 2024 SAO PAULO, Nov 26 Brazil's Raizen, the joint venture of sugar producer Cosan and Royal-Dutch Shell , will begin commercial production of so-called second generation ethanol starting in 2014, Chief Executive Vasco Dias said on Monday. Second generation ethanol uses special micro-organisms and often cellulosic material to improve yields from cane and create new products beyond simply conventional ethanol, such as aviation fuel, diesel and industrial raw materials for plastics. The company is the world's biggest sugar and ethanol producer and expects to have eight mills producing second generation ethanol by 2024. Raizen said it will start producing second generation ethanol from its pilot Costa Pinto mill in Piracicaba, Sao Paulo. The mill will be able to produce 40 million liters of ethanol a year and cost 180 million reais ($90 million) to build. Dias said the company will focus on reducing costs and improving the utilization of its existing capacity to grow in the coming years from its existing mills. Investments in Brazil's ethanol production capacity have dried up since the 2008 financial crisis. Many mills are digging themselves out from under heavy debts and others are spending aggressively to replant cane to better utilize their current crushing capacity. Drought and lack of investments in new and improved cane varieties led to the first decline in Brazilian cane output in a decade in 2011. The government's reluctance to raise gasoline prices for consumers has not helped the sector either. Although Brazilian mills still make money producing sugar, on average the production of most ethanol is a money losing operation. Second generation ethanol production has so far remained out of reach for Brazil's cane sector on a commercial scale, although the technologies in laboratories and small scale production facilities have been successful.