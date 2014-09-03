(Adds decision statement, context)
By Alonso Soto
BRASILIA, Sept 3 Brazil held interest rates
steady for the third straight time on Wednesday, shrugging off
pressure to help an economy that fell into recession just weeks
before a heated presidential election.
The central bank's monetary policy committee, known as
Copom, unanimously decided to keep its benchmark Selic rate
at 11 percent, as had been widely expected by both
the market and analysts.
In a statement, the central bank said it will evaluate the
economic and inflation outlook to decide its next step, but
removed the phrase "at this moment," which was previously
interpreted to mean policymakers could raise rates.
The bank has signaled in recent weeks it plans to hold rates
stable for some time to allow for past increases in borrowing
costs to ease inflation, which remains at the 6.5 percent
ceiling of the official target.
The first recession in five years has raised pressure on the
central bank to do more to reactivate an economy that has been
stuck in a rut since 2011.
The bank has eased reserve requirements to bolster credit,
but kept interest rates at more than two-year highs to counter
high inflation and avoid any criticism of undue intervention
before a presidential vote in October.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto, editing by G Crosse and Dan Grebler)