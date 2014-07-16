BRIEF-Lilis Energy secures $140 million financing
* Financings include a $125 million convertible second lien term loan facility funded by Vӓrde Partners
BRASILIA, July 16 The Brazilian central bank kept interest rates steady at 11 percent on Wednesday opting not to resume tightening in order to prevent further harm to an already weakening economy.
All 60 analysts surveyed by Reuters last week predicted policymakers would keep the Selic rate unchanged for the second straight time. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; editing by Andrew Hay)
WASHINGTON, April 26 President Donald Trump on Wednesday attacked a federal judge's ruling that blocked his executive order seeking to withhold funds from "sanctuary cities" for illegal immigrants, vowing to appeal it to the U.S. Supreme Court.