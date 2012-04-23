By Walter Brandimarte
NEW YORK, April 23 Brazil has "a window of
opportunity" to test lower interest rates this year, given the
deflationary forces currently at play in the global economy, the
president of the country's state development bank said on
M ond ay.
"There is no reason in Brazil not to test lower interest
rates and that's what the central bank is doing carefully,"
BNDES President Luciano Coutinho told investors in New York.
Brazil's central bank last week lowered its base Selic
interest rate to 9 percent, near an all-time low, and surprised
markets by signaling more cuts were possible.
Analysts forecast Brazil's inflation to stand at 5 percent
this year and 5.5 percent in 2013, above the government target
of 4.5 percent.
But Coutinho is more upbeat.
"Brazil's growth will be higher than markets expect, and
inflation will be lower than markets expect this year," he said
at a conference organized by the Brazilian American Chamber of
Commerce.
A deceleration in the world economy, particularly in China,
which translates in lower commodities prices, will contribute to
lower global inflation this year, Coutinho said.
"We see a deceleration in China as a benign scenario,
because it mitigates the exaggeration in commodity prices," he
said, adding that he does not see a hard landing for the Chinese
economy.
Talking to reporters after his presentation, Coutinho
stressed he was not recommending that the central bank cut
interest rates below its current level of 9 percent.
"How low interest rates go in Brazil is a central bank
decision and it's not up to me to comment or make any
recommendation about that."