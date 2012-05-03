BRIEF-China Resources Land says May contracted sales for group was RMB12.14 bln
* For month ended 31 May 2017, company and its subsidiaries achieved contracted sales of approximately RMB12.14 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRASILIA May 3 Brazil will modify the rates of return on some domestic savings accounts, Finance Minister Guido Mantega confirmed on Thursday, a step that should allow interest rates to continue falling in the coming months.
The changes would apply when the benchmark Selic rate, which is set by the central bank, is at or below 8.5 percent, Mantega said. In such cases, savings accounts will return 70 percent of the Selic rate instead of their current fixed annual return of about 6 percent.
When the Selic is above 8.5 percent, the rules for savings accounts will remain unchanged, Mantega said.
* For month ended 31 May 2017, company and its subsidiaries achieved contracted sales of approximately RMB12.14 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA, June 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Spain-based Banco Santander, S.A.'s (Santander) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' and its Viability Rating (VR) at 'a-'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable. At the same time, Fitch has upgraded Banco Popular Espanol, S.A.'s (Popular) Long-Term IDR to 'A-' from 'B' with a Stable Outlook. We have also downgraded Popular's VR to 'f' from 'b' following the European Ce