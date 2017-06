SAO PAULO May 3 Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff said on Thursday she wanted Brazil's interest rates to be in line with those around the world, continuing a recent public offensive on the issue.

Rousseff made the comments at a ceremony in Brasilia where she swore in Brazil's new labor minister. She is expected to unveil later on Thursday changes to rules for Brazil's domestic savings accounts, which would allow the benchmark Selic rate to fall futher in coming months.