* Rousseff says won't be lenient with inflation
* Remarks adds to bets that benchmark rate will go up on Wed
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 16 Brazil's short-dated
interest rate futures erased early losses and edged higher on
Tuesday as President Dilma Rousseff said her government is ready
to "systematically fight inflation," adding to bets that the
central bank will tighten monetary policy on Wednesday.
Interest rate futures had opened lower on Tuesday,
correcting from sharp gains in the past few sessions, as data
showed inflation by the IGP-10 index slowed down to 0.18 percent
in April, following a 0.22 percent print in March.
But short-term contracts erased most of their losses after
Rousseff said her government will not be lenient with inflation.
The president, who was in Belo Horizonte celebrating the
restart of local insulin production, took the opportunity to
send a strong message against inflation just one day before the
central bank's monetary policy committee decides on a new level
for the benchmark Selic rate, currently at an all-time low of
7.25 percent.
Contracts maturing in July 2013, which had fallen
to as low as 7.58 percent earlier, climbed 1 basis point to 7.61
percent. Those expiring in January 2014 trimmed losses,
but still traded lower 1 basis point at 8.2 percent.
"Right after Dilma's speech, rates went up but gains are
fading now," said Jankiel Santos, an economist with Espirito
Santo Investment Bank in Sao Paulo.
"An interest rate hike is already priced in. Everybody
expects the Selic to start going up tomorrow," he added.