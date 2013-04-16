* Rousseff says won't be lenient with inflation

* Remarks adds to bets that benchmark rate will go up on Wed

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 16 Brazil's short-dated interest rate futures erased early losses and edged higher on Tuesday as President Dilma Rousseff said her government is ready to "systematically fight inflation," adding to bets that the central bank will tighten monetary policy on Wednesday.

Interest rate futures had opened lower on Tuesday, correcting from sharp gains in the past few sessions, as data showed inflation by the IGP-10 index slowed down to 0.18 percent in April, following a 0.22 percent print in March.

But short-term contracts erased most of their losses after Rousseff said her government will not be lenient with inflation.

The president, who was in Belo Horizonte celebrating the restart of local insulin production, took the opportunity to send a strong message against inflation just one day before the central bank's monetary policy committee decides on a new level for the benchmark Selic rate, currently at an all-time low of 7.25 percent.

Contracts maturing in July 2013, which had fallen to as low as 7.58 percent earlier, climbed 1 basis point to 7.61 percent. Those expiring in January 2014 trimmed losses, but still traded lower 1 basis point at 8.2 percent.

"Right after Dilma's speech, rates went up but gains are fading now," said Jankiel Santos, an economist with Espirito Santo Investment Bank in Sao Paulo.

"An interest rate hike is already priced in. Everybody expects the Selic to start going up tomorrow," he added.