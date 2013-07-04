China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
RIO DE JANEIRO, July 4 Brazil's current economic weakness could extend into 2014, hurting investor and consumer confidence and eventually the country's tight jobs market, Moody's analyst Mauro Leos said on Thursday.
An extended period of poor economic performance would raise questions about Brazil's growth potential and its ability to keep reducing debt ratios, said Leos, adding that Moody's intends to decide whether to remove its positive outlook on Brazil's credit rating by the end of the year.
Moody's, Standard & Poor's and Fitch currently rate Brazil at the second-lowest investment grade rating, but Moody's is the only one with a positive outlook on that rating. S&P last month revised its Brazil rating outlook to negative, saying there was a one-in-three chance of a downgrade in the next two years.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's draft additional measures to meet European Union's fiscal targets this year are likely to be in line with EU requests, the EU commission vice president said on Saturday.