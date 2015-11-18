LONDON Nov 18 An impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff would be credit neutral "at best", but more likely negative for Brazil's teetering credit rating, Moody's top Latin American analyst said on Wednesday.

Rousseff's political opponents are seeking her impeachment saying she has mismanaged a once-booming economy and undermined confidence.

Senior Moody's analyst Mauro Leos said along with the performance of Brazil's economy in the next couple of years, the decision on whether to cut will depend on Rousseff's future and whether finance minister Joaquim Levy, respected by investors, keeps his position.

"From our perspective, we would see an impeachment as at best credit neutral, but our inclination would be to see it as credit negative because of the uncertainty that would be related to the whole process," Leos said at Moody's investment day.

Speaking on the sidelines afterwards, he told Reuters it was more likely that the rating's outlook would be dropped to 'negative' from its current 'stable', rather than cutting the rating itself straight to junk, on an impeachment.

Moody's rates Brazil Baa3 rating, the firm's lowest investment-grade level. Following Standard and Poor's move to cut its Brazil rating to junk in September, the question is whether Moody's and Fitch will follow suit.

"If we went to an impeachment process anything could happen. Having said that, if they go into that direction, one of the possibilities is that things may turn out better afterwards," Leos added.

Finance minister Levy's departure would also add uncertainty. However, because he hasn't been as effective at delivering reforms as investors had been hoped at the start of the year, it would not be as much as a blow for the rating as previously expected, Leos said.

"It depends on who the chosen one (to replace Levy) is," Leos said, adding that former central bank head Henrique Meirelles would be well received by markets because of his political contacts although he also had a fractious relationship with Rousseff.

(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)