LONDON Nov 18 An impeachment of President Dilma
Rousseff would be credit neutral "at best", but more likely
negative for Brazil's teetering credit rating, Moody's top Latin
American analyst said on Wednesday.
Rousseff's political opponents are seeking her impeachment
saying she has mismanaged a once-booming economy and undermined
confidence.
Senior Moody's analyst Mauro Leos said along with the
performance of Brazil's economy in the next couple of years, the
decision on whether to cut will depend on Rousseff's future and
whether finance minister Joaquim Levy, respected by investors,
keeps his position.
"From our perspective, we would see an impeachment as at
best credit neutral, but our inclination would be to see it as
credit negative because of the uncertainty that would be related
to the whole process," Leos said at Moody's investment day.
Speaking on the sidelines afterwards, he told Reuters it was
more likely that the rating's outlook would be dropped to
'negative' from its current 'stable', rather than cutting the
rating itself straight to junk, on an impeachment.
Moody's rates Brazil Baa3 rating, the firm's lowest
investment-grade level. Following Standard and Poor's move to
cut its Brazil rating to junk in September, the
question is whether Moody's and Fitch will follow suit.
"If we went to an impeachment process anything could happen.
Having said that, if they go into that direction, one of the
possibilities is that things may turn out better afterwards,"
Leos added.
Finance minister Levy's departure would also add
uncertainty. However, because he hasn't been as effective at
delivering reforms as investors had been hoped at the start of
the year, it would not be as much as a blow for the rating as
previously expected, Leos said.
"It depends on who the chosen one (to replace Levy) is,"
Leos said, adding that former central bank head Henrique
Meirelles would be well received by markets because of his
political contacts although he also had a fractious relationship
with Rousseff.
