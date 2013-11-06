By Walter Brandimarte
| RIO DE JANEIRO
RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 6 Standard & Poor's said on
Wednesday it could wait until Brazil's presidential elections
late in 2014 to decide whether to cut the credit rating of Latin
America's largest economy.
Allaying fears that Brazil could lose its BBB rating early
next year, S&P's analyst Lisa Schineller said the firm may want
to "see through the elections" to resolve the negative credit
outlook it assigned to Brazil in July.
"If things are looking not great, but holding on, it could
be that we want to see through what signs will be coming from an
incoming government," she said in a phone interview. "Of course
we could act (before) if things get really worse."
Brazil is rated at the second-lowest investment-grade level
by the three largest credit rating agencies, which include Fitch
Ratings and Moody's Investors Service, but only S&P has a
negative outlook on the country.
Fears of a possible sovereign downgrade have been on the
rise in the country since the government posted an unexpected
primary deficit of 9.05 billion reais in September, the largest
in nearly five years.
Worried about the deterioration of Brazil's fiscal
performance, investors have been punishing the Brazilian real
harder than other emerging market currencies as they
speculated a credit downgrade could come sooner rather than
later.
Schineller said that, while the latest fiscal numbers
"aren't positive," S&P usually takes 18 to 24 months to make a
ratings decision after revising its outlook.
"It's not an imminent decision, if we saw it was coming
imminently, we would put it on credit watch," she said.
S&P welcomed the latest government pledges to avoid
accounting maneuvers to meet its fiscal targets, but said that
is not enough.
"Those words are important, but we also want to see
execution," Schineller said.
(Reporting by Walter Brandimarte)