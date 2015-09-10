NEW YORK, Sept 10 Fitch Ratings still sees elements supporting Brazil's investment grade, a senior analyst with the ratings firm said on Thursday following Standard & Poor's decision to downgrade the country's credit rating to junk.

Speaking at a Fitch conference in New York, analyst Shelly Shetty said, however, that Brazil's credit rating is deteriorating and that the agency is monitoring the impact of President Dilma Rousseff's falling popularity on her ability to pass austerity measures. (Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa, writing by Walter Brandimarte)