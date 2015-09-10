(Adds quotes from Fitch analyst, background)
NEW YORK, Sept 10 Fitch Ratings still sees
elements supporting Brazil's investment grade, a senior analyst
with the ratings firm said on Thursday, easing market fears the
agency could follow Standard & Poor's decision to cut the
country to junk.
Speaking at a Fitch conference in New York, analyst Shelly
Shetty said that Brazil's credit rating is deteriorating and
that there is a greater than 50 percent chance it will be
downgraded.
But a one-notch downgrade would still leave Brazil with
investment grade, because Fitch currently has the country at
BBB, or two notches above junk level, with a negative outlook.
"There are clearly elements which still buttress the
investment-grade credentials," Shetty told investors, citing
Brazil's economic diversity, per capita income levels, and the
government's net creditor position in dollars.
"That said, clearly the direction (of the rating) is
negative and that is reflected in our outlook," she said.
Brazil's rating trajectory will greatly depend on political
consensus about sound fiscal and macroeconomic policies, Shetty
added. "This is a judgment one will have to form, whether or not
this sort of consensus is going to remain in Brazil."
(Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa; Writing by Walter Brandimarte;
Editing by Lisa Shumaker)