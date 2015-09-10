BRIEF-MVB Financial reports Q1 earnings per share $0.14
* MVB Financial Corp - net interest income for Q1 of 2017 was $10.3 million, a decrease of 3.64% when compared to $10.7 million for Q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 10 Standard & Poor's could revise the outlook for Brazil's credit rating to stable if the country settles political issues that are holding back austerity measures, analyst Lisa Schineller said on a Thursday conference call.
The ratings agency downgraded Brazil to junk grade on Wednesday with a negative outlook, hampering President Dilma Rousseff's efforts to regain investors' trust and pull Latin America's largest economy out of recession.
(Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Additional reporting by Asher Levine in Sao Paulo)
* MVB Financial Corp - net interest income for Q1 of 2017 was $10.3 million, a decrease of 3.64% when compared to $10.7 million for Q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FFO for 2017 quarter was favorably impacted by $0.1 million as a result of initial operations of Park Van Ness