RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 10 Standard & Poor's could revise the outlook for Brazil's credit rating to stable if the country settles political issues that are holding back austerity measures, analyst Lisa Schineller said on a Thursday conference call.

The ratings agency downgraded Brazil to junk grade on Wednesday with a negative outlook, hampering President Dilma Rousseff's efforts to regain investors' trust and pull Latin America's largest economy out of recession.

(Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Additional reporting by Asher Levine in Sao Paulo)