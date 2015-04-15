Nikkei climbs to 6-week high on earnings optimism
TOKYO, May 2 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to six-week highs on Tuesday in a holiday-shortened week, getting a lift from robust earnings and gains on Wall Street.
SAO PAULO, April 15 The Brazilian government faces major headwinds in the implementation of a plan to streamline budget spending and stabilize the expansion of its national debt, Rafael Guedes, a managing director for Fitch Ratings, said on Wednesday.
Fitch last week warned it may downgrade Brazil's credit rating in the next couple of years if the economy deteriorates further, despite President Dilma Rousseff's efforts to correct macroeconomic imbalances. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
May 2 William Blair & Company has agreed to pay $4.5 million to settle charges of payment errors and disclosure failure, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday.