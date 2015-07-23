SAO PAULO, July 23 Fitch Ratings said on Thursday it will reevaluate Brazil's fiscal trends, key for its decision on whether to downgrade the country's credit ratings, after the government slashed its budget savings targets for this year and the next.

Fitch currently has a negative outlook on Brazil's BBB credit rating, which means it is considering whether to cut that rating over the next 12-18 months. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte)