By Paula Arend Laier
| SAO PAULO, Sept 25
Fitch Ratings to downgrade the country by one notch, keeping its
investment-grade rating with a stable outlook, a government
source said on Friday after meeting this week with
representatives from the ratings agency.
Fitch's move would be similar to that of Moody's Investors
Service, which last month cut Brazil to the brink of junk but
said the country's investment grade was safe for now.
"Fitch is likely to make an adjustment as Moody's did," said
the source, a member of President Dilma Rousseff's economic team
who spoke on condition of anonymity.
"It will give some time to see how things evolve in the next
few months," the source added, referring to the economic and
political crises that have been weighing on Brazil's
credit-worthiness.
Fears that an unpopular Rousseff will be unable to pass
crucial austerity measures through Congress cost Brazil its
investment-grade from Standard & Poor's earlier this month.
A second downgrade to junk would have an even greater market
impact than the first one as many investors are not allowed to
hold securities that are not rated investment grade by at least
two ratings agencies.
(Reporting by Paula Arend Laier; Writing by Walter Brandimarte;
Editing by Chris Reese)