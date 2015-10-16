(Updates with Finance Ministry statement)
By Walter Brandimarte
SAO PAULO Oct 15 Fitch Ratings on Thursday cut
Brazil's credit rating to the brink of junk, warning the country
could soon lose its coveted investment grade rating as
government finances deteriorate amid a prolonged recession and
persistent political uncertainty.
Fitch cut Brazil's rating to BBB-minus from BBB. It left a
negative outlook on the new rating, suggesting it could become
the second major rating agency to downgrade Brazil to junk
status within the next year or so.
The decision, which is likely to increase borrowing costs
for the government and Brazilian companies, adds pressure on
President Dilma Rousseff to push crucial savings measures
through Congress.
Yet additional austerity could push Latin America's largest
economy deeper into recession, further weakening a government
already crippled by political gridlock and mounting opposition
from legislators.
A second move into junk territory would trigger further
losses for Brazil's economy, because it could force some
investors to sell some of their assets in the country.
"The negative outlook reflects Fitch's view that economic
and fiscal underperformance is likely to persist while political
uncertainty could continue weighing on broader confidence,"
Fitch said in a statement.
The uncertainty, Fitch added, would "delay a turnaround in
investment and growth."
The Brazilian real seesawed following the decision,
although it ended Thursday slightly stronger. More analysts are
expecting another downgrade to take place within the next few
months.
"Fitch is giving us some time to advance in the direction of
the necessary fiscal adjustments," said Carlos Kawall, chief
economist with J Safra Banco do Investimento in Sao Paulo. "But
they're not going to wait a whole year, it's very clear that
their patience is shorter."
An official at Brazil's Finance Ministry said it was
"terrible" that Fitch kept a negative outlook on Brazil's
rating. A Rousseff aide said the downgrade is a "matter of
concern."
The officials asked to remain anonymous because they are not
authorized to discuss the matter publicly.
FOOT-DRAGGING
The Rousseff aide took note of congressional foot-dragging
on proposed tax hikes and spending cuts aimed at raising 65
billion reais ($16.8 billion) to bridge a gap in next year's
budget. With increasing cries from the opposition in favor of
Rousseff's impeachment over alleged accounting irregularities,
legislators have not taken action on the proposals.
"We hope the downgrade puts some pressure on Congress," the
aide said.
Fitch's decision comes little more than a month after
Standard & Poor's stripped Brazil of its investment-grade
rating, saying mounting political problems have muddled economic
policy in the country.
A second downgrade to junk could have an even greater market
impact than the first because many investors are prevented from
holding bonds that are not rated investment grade by at least
two ratings firms.
Fitch was widely expected to downgrade Brazil by at least
one notch to better align its rating to those issued by
competing ratings firms. On Aug. 11, Moody's Investors Service
downgraded the country to its lowest investment grade rating
with a stable outlook.
The Finance Ministry said in a statement that the economy is
already responding to a series of measures implemented since the
start of the year. Public finances will stabilize with the
passage of next year's budget, reinstilling the necessary
confidence to reignite growth, the statement added.
(Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Ken Wills; Editing
by Chizu Nomiyama and James Dalgleish)