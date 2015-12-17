* Fitch cuts Brazil to BB+ amid economic, political crisis
* Second downgrade to junk in 3 months
* Move could spur billions of dollars in capital flight
* Finance minister says he feels sidelined
By Alonso Soto and Marcela Ayres
BRASILIA, Dec 17 Brazil lost its coveted
investment-grade rating on Wednesday after Fitch became the
second credit agency to downgrade the country's debt to junk
status, citing concerns about an economic and political crisis
threatening to topple President Dilma Rousseff.
Fitch downgraded Brazil to BB+ with a negative outlook less
than 24 hours after the left-leaning Rousseff moved to loosen
next year's budget targets in a bid to safeguard spending for
welfare programs. The decision undercut her orthodox finance
minister, Joaquim Levy who staked his reputation on an austerity
agenda that has now stalled in Congress.
Levy blamed the government's abandonment of targets needed
to cut debt for Fitch's decision.
"Obviously the goal of zero (debt reduction) is very bad and
resulted in the downgrade," he told Band News TV late
Wednesday.
The real currency and dollar-denominated bonds tumbled amid
forced selling after the downgrade, which came just three months
after Standard & Poor's cut Brazil's rating to junk, further
clouding the outlook for an economy reeling from its sharpest
downturn in a quarter-century.
Investors barred from owning junk bonds could dispose of
about $20 billion in Brazilian sovereign and corporate debt
after two agencies downgraded Brazil, analysts at JPMorgan
Securities estimated in October.
It marked a bitter reversal for Latin America's largest
economy, seven years after a commodities-fueled boom helped
propel it to investment-grade status, feeding expectation that
its economy would escape sharp cycles of boom and bust that has
kept millions in poverty.
Fitch said a deepening political crisis had restricted the
government's ability to right the economy. Rousseff's opponents
have accused her of breaking budget rules and are trying to
impeach her, while key allies are threatening to bolt her
coalition amid a widening bribery scandal at state-run oil
company Petrobras.
With Fitch leaving Brazil's credit outlook on negative, and
Moody's Investor Services also reviewing its rating, further
downgrades to the country's creditworthiness could follow.
"The impeachment proceeding is a setback," Shelly Shetty,
Fitch's head of Latin American sovereign ratings, told Reuters
after the downgrade. "Impeachment delays implementation of
fiscal measures."
The Supreme Court on Wednesday was weighing the legality of
impeachment proceedings against Rousseff after Congress packed a
special committee with the president's opponents in a secret
ballot last week.
Lower house Speaker Eduardo Cunha, who started the
impeachment proceedings, was one of many lawmakers whose homes
and offices were raided on Tuesday in the Petrobras probe, which
has thrown Congress into disarray and delayed debate of key
economic reforms.
"It's hard to be surprised by the Fitch downgrade. Political
uncertainties prevent any clarity about the economic outlook,"
Candido Bracher, chief executive of Itau BBA, the investment
bank unit of Brazil's largest private bank, told Reuters.
'SLIGHTLY SIDELINED'
Following the downgrade, Levy said losing the
investment-grade rating was "serious" and showed the government
had not done everything required. He was silent when asked if he
would stay on as finance minister.
Levy set out to win back investor confidence this year with
an unpopular austerity agenda but has faced fierce resistance
from congressional allies and ministerial rivals, raising
expectations for his resignation.
Earlier on Wednesday, Levy said he felt "slightly sidelined"
by Rousseff's decision to water down a crucial fiscal savings
target for next year.
He downplayed the importance of impeachment.
"In truth," he told Band News, "It's more important for us
to understand this: What does the government want? What will it
do, OK?"
His comments and the Fitch downgrade added to market
pressure from a widely anticipated U.S. interest rate hike on
Wednesday, which has drawn investors away from riskier emerging
markets like Brazil in recent months.
The Brazilian real, fell about 2 percent in Wednesday
trading. Dollar-denominated bonds also tumbled sharply, and
five-year credit default swaps rose 28 basis points to 482 bps,
according to data from Markit.
"Local rates and currency will be under pressure in the next
couple of days because of forced selling by index funds," said
Bernd Berg, director for emerging markets strategy at Societe
Generale.
Standard & Poor's cut Brazil's rating to junk in September,
and Moody's Investors Service put the country on review last
week for a possible downgrade to that level.
Fitch's downgrade of the sovereign credit rating worsens the
outlook for large corporate borrowers already contending with
the rising borrowing costs, said Alberto Gallo, head of global
macro credit strategy at Royal Bank of Scotland in London.
Downgrades could drive up borrowing costs for large-scale
borrowers such as iron ore company Vale SA and
Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as Petrobras is known. The
nation's largest banks, such as Itaú Unibanco Holding SA
and Banco Bradesco SA, may also face
higher borrowing costs.
This year, global bond offerings by Brazilian companies have
plummeted 82 percent to about $5.7 billion, according to Credit
Suisse Group AG data. Brazil has accounted for less than 9
percent of Latin American global debt offerings this year, down
from 32 percent in 2014.
