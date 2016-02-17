FOREX-Dollar nurses losses as Washington rocked by new probe into Trump campaign
* Dollar index at 6-month low, gives up post-Trump election gains
BRASILIA Feb 17 The downgrade of Brazil's debt rating by Standard & Poor's will be reversed as soon as measures to rebalance fiscal accounts and bolster the economy take effect, the finance ministry said in a statement on Wednesday. (Reporting by Alonso Soto and Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Dollar index at 6-month low, gives up post-Trump election gains
* Accelerated price gains supported by demand in smaller cities