SHANGHAI, May 10 China's central bank said it injected 47.6 billion yuan ($6.89 billion) through the pledged supplementary lending (PSL) facility on Wednesday.
SAO PAULO Oct 15 An impeachment of Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff would be a negative rating development as it could disrupt government activities, Fitch Ratings' managing director Rafael Guedes said on Thursday.
Fitch downgraded Brazil to the brink of junk on Thursday, warning the country could soon lose its coveted investment-grade rating as government finances deteriorate amid a prolonged recession and persistent political uncertainty. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
HONG KONG, May 10 Charles Li, Chief Executive of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEx), said on Wednesday that fee hikes at the London Metal Exchange "are largely behind us".