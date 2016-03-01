By Alonso Soto and Leonardo Goy
| BRASILIA, March 1
investment grade credit rating will have little effect on
foreign investment in upcoming road, railway and airport
concessions, Deputy Transportation Minister Natalia Marcassa
told Reuters on Tuesday.
Although the downgrade to junk status could keep some large
foreign investment funds away from local infrastructure
projects, there is still plenty of appetite, Marcassa said.
"Our market is very closed and we never had many foreign
funds investing in those projects, so the impact is small,"
Marcassa said. "It may complicate efforts to get new players,
but it does not affect the Chinese and Russian (companies) that
are looking at our projects."
She said Russian and Chinese companies are particularly
interested in the construction of new railways to transport soy
and other grains from key farm producing states like Mato Grosso
and Goias to ports on the Atlantic coast.
Since she took office in 2011, President Dilma Rousseff has
offered a slew of infrastructure concessions in a bid to revive
the Brazilian economy that is entering its second year of
recession.
Last week, Moody's surprised markets by downgrading Brazil
two-notches, becoming the third of the big rating agencies to
strip Brazil of its investment grade rating. Most analysts
expect more downgrades, which will keep raising the cost of
financing in a country that has some of the world's highest
interest rates.
Marcassa said foreign companies are looking to partner up
with mid-size Brazilian construction companies to bid for new
projects.
The latest chapter of a massive corruption investigation
known as "Operation Car Wash," now focused on railway
construction contracts in the country's Midwest, should not
impact new bids in the sector, Marcassa said.
"The section of the railway under investigation has been
built already," Marcassa said. "The other sections are being
built by companies that are not under investigation."
