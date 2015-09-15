BRIEF-Japan's Coincheck launches interest-paying accounts for bitcoin - Nikkei
* Japan's domestic exchange, Coincheck, launches interest-paying fixed deposit accounts for digital currency, bitcoin - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2qLjqy9)
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 15 Brazil's recently-announced austerity measures are a "positive development," a senior analyst with Moody's Investors Service said on Tuesday in a vote of confidence to President Dilma Rousseff's efforts to plug a budget deficit in 2016.
Moody's analyst Mauro Leos welcomed Rousseff's plan to adopt structural measures that address budget rigidities, saying that such a move is critical for Brazil to "preserve its Baa3 credit rating and stable outlook." (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte)
NEW YORK, May 8 A fast-growing swap execution facility on Monday sued MarkitSERV, accusing the processor of interest rate swap trades of using its dominant market position to put it out of business within a week.