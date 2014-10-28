(Updates with Rousseff's comments in TV interview)
By Walter Brandimarte
RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 28 Newly re-elected
President Dilma Rousseff said on Tuesday that the Brazilian
economy will recover in her second term and avoid a downgrade of
its credit rating.
In television interviews two days after narrowly defeating
market darling Aecio Neves, Rousseff repeated her offer to sit
down with business leaders to hear their views on the state of
the economy and discuss changes in policy.
Earlier on Tuesday, a senior analyst at Moody's Investors
Service said the ratings agency was in no rush to decide whether
to cut Brazil's rating but could act quickly if it determines
that Rousseff is not making significant changes in her second
term.
"Brazil is going through a situation that is still
difficult, but we can overcome this if we all join together with
the clear aim of restoring economic growth," she said in an
interview with the Bandeirantes television network.
"Up to now, there is no indication that there will a
reduction of the investment grade in the immediate future," she
added.
Rousseff faces the daunting task of regaining investor trust
in her management of a stagnant economy afflicted by high
inflation and deteriorating fiscal accounts.
Rousseff mentioned reforms of Brazil's onerous tax system
but gave no other details of her plans and declined to discuss
who she might name as Brazil's next finance minister.
Some investors are hopeful that the threat of a credit
downgrade next year will force Rousseff to adopt more
market-friendly policies to lift confidence
"There is now the view that the near-term outlook may not be
as bad as expected," Aryam Vasquez, economist with Oxford
Economics, said in a note to clients. Vasquez said there is
growing evidence a second Rousseff mandate could put more
emphasis on fiscal discipline and inflation targeting.
Less than two months after Moody's threatened to downgrade
Brazil if the government did not change tack, agency analyst
Mauro Leos gave a potential vote of confidence to Rousseff's
pledge for "new government, new ideas."
"If there is a new team, a new policy, a new approach, it's
only fair for us to see how their plan is and how they implement
their programs," Leos told Reuters from New York.
"We don't have to rush to a decision. We can wait anywhere
from 12 to 18 months to reach a final conclusion as to whether
conditions are improving or not."
Rousseff's narrow victory underscores the challenge she will
face in pleasing both those who voted for policy continuity and
the skeptical private sector. Such a juggling act will be needed
if she is to make much-needed investments to restore growth in
Latin America's largest economy, Leos said.
Uncertainty over Rousseff's economic policies will likely
linger over the next couple of months as she makes cabinet
appointments that will signal if her second term will be "the
same but different or just more of the same," Leos said.
"If evidence is clear at some point that the government is
unable or unwilling to make sufficient changes ... then we'll be
ready to take a stand."
On Sept. 9, Moody's revised the outlook on Brazil's Baa2
rating to negative, less than five weeks before the first round
of presidential elections. Last month, before Rousseff was
re-elected, Leos said the agency could wait until 2016 to
resolve that outlook.
The country currently stands two notches into
investment-grade zone for Moody's and also for Fitch Ratings,
which keeps a stable outlook on its rating. So far, only
Standard & Poor's has cut Brazil's government debt to the
near-junk level of BBB-minus.
(Additional reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by David
Gregorio and Steve Orlofsky)