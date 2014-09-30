(Recasts to add details on committee, comments, background
SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 30 Moody's
Investors Service could wait until 2016 to decide whether to cut
Brazil's sovereign rating, a senior analyst at the firm said on
Tuesday, adding that rampant budget spending remains the
"weakest link" in the country's credit profile.
Moody's, which earlier this month warned it could lower
Brazil's "Baa2" rating over the next two years due to a slower
economy and a swelling debt burden, expects to convene a
committee to discuss Brazil around the first quarter of 2016.
"If there are no negative surprises, we won't convene a
committee before that date," Mauro Leos, Moody's sovereign
ratings analyst for Brazil, said at an event in Sao Paulo. "We
have said before that we are not too optimistic about next
year."
Brazil remains an "outlier," which means that its debt
metrics have performed on average worse than those of
similarly-rated peers, Leos noted. Adding to that, concerns
linger over a slow economy and dwindling investor confidence, he
said.
The threat of a Moody's downgrade has added pressure on the
winner of the October presidential elections to change course on
economic policies. Brazil on Tuesday posted a much
larger-than-expected primary budget deficit in August, making it
nearly impossible for the government to achieve its key fiscal
target this year.
President Dilma Rousseff, who is leading opinion polls, has
said she has no plans to radically alter policies if re-elected
for a second, four-year term. Her main challenger,
environmentalist Marina Silva, is more keen on cutting
government spending.
However, a difficult economic situation will make it
difficult for whoever wins the elections to deliver on campaign
promises, Leos said.
Moody's will monitor the next government's ability to
deliver on campaign promises and gauge the market reaction to
those policy announcements to make a decision, according to
Leos.
He said Moody's analysts expect to meet Brazilian officials
from the new administration next April during the IADB meeting
in South Korea, and that another round of meetings could happen
by the end of 2015.
Brazil's Baa2 rating from Moody's is the second-lowest
investment-grade ranking, or two notches above junk status.
Standard & Poor's lowered Brazil's credit rating to
BBB-minus, the lowest investment-grade ranking, in March. Fitch
Ratings is the only one of the big three ratings agencies to
keep a stable outlook on Brazil with a BBB rating, equivalent to
Moody's Baa2.
