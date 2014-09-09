Sept 9 Moody's Investors Service lowered its
outlook on Brazil's government bond rating to 'negative' from
'stable', saying the country's sustained low economic growth and
worsening debt metrics reflected a risk of reduced
creditworthiness.
"Moody's expects that Brazil's economy will continue to
record low growth, and estimates that annual GDP increases are
likely to remain below the country's potential of around 3
percent," the rating agency said on Tuesday. (bit.ly/1uH8XvM)
Moody's, however, affirmed its rating on Brazil's government
bond at 'Baa2', citing the country's continued resilience to
external financial shocks.
(Reporting By Kanika Sikka in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)