Sept 9 Moody's Investors Service lowered its outlook on Brazil's government bond rating to 'negative' from 'stable', saying the country's sustained low economic growth and worsening debt metrics reflected a risk of reduced creditworthiness.

"Moody's expects that Brazil's economy will continue to record low growth, and estimates that annual GDP increases are likely to remain below the country's potential of around 3 percent," the rating agency said on Tuesday. (bit.ly/1uH8XvM)

Moody's, however, affirmed its rating on Brazil's government bond at 'Baa2', citing the country's continued resilience to external financial shocks. (Reporting By Kanika Sikka in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)