By Bruno Federowski and Brad Haynes
SAO PAULO Dec 9 Moody's Investors Service put
Brazil's credit rating on review on Wednesday for a possible
downgrade to junk status due to a severe economic recession,
failed austerity efforts and rising risks of political
paralysis.
If Moody's follows through with a downgrade in the usual
three-month review period, it would be the second ratings agency
to strip Brazil of its investment-grade status, following a cut
by Standard & Poor's in September.
Fitch ratings also cut Brazil's rating to the brink of junk
in October and left it with a negative outlook as government
finances deteriorated in a deepening recession.
A second downgrade to junk is likely to trigger capital
outflows because many foreign pension funds and other large
investors are required to unload bonds once two separate
agencies rate them as speculative grade.
A Moody's downgrade could drive some $1.6 billion of
investments out of the Brazilian market, estimated Barclays
economist Bruno Rovai.
The Brazilian real plunged to a record low in
September after the S&P downgrade to junk, but the currency
rebounded more recently as fears of sudden capital flight eased.
"The impact is negative because of the obligatory adjustment
among funds, but ... a good part of that foreign adjustment has
been made by markets," said Juliano Ferreira, a strategist with
the Icap brokerage in Sao Paulo.
"The volume of dollars that could leave the country due to a
downgrade isn't what it would have been in the past," he added.
Moody's said it had taken the decision due to "rapidly and
materially deteriorating macroeconomic and fiscal trends and
diminished likelihood of trend reversal in the next 2-3 years."
Economic data last week showed Brazil's economy contracted
4.5 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier, confirming
the worst recession in 25 years as investment plunged and
inflation jumped above 10 percent per year.
Moody's said it also based its decision on "worsening
governability conditions and increased risk of policy
paralysis," after Congress opened impeachment proceedings
against President Dilma Rousseff, who has struggled to pass an
unpopular austerity package.
