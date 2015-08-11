SAO PAULO Aug 11 Moody's Investors Service cut Brazil's credit rating to near-junk status on Tuesday but assigned a stable outlook on the new rating, signaling that the country's coveted investment grade is safe in the short term.

Moody's cut Brazil's rating to Baa3, its lowest investment grade level, from Baa2. The stable outlook signals the rating is not likely to change over the next 12-18 months. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Diane Craft)