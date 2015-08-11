BRIEF-TLG Immobilien Q1 rental income up by 20.7% at EUR 39.2 mln
* Q1 RENTAL INCOME GREW SIGNIFICANTLY BY 20.7% COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR, REACHING EUR 39.2 MLN
SAO PAULO Aug 11 Moody's Investors Service's decision to assign a stable outlook to Brazil's credit rating was based on the assumption that the country's debt burden will stabilize in the second half of President Dilma Rousseff's term, a senior analyst with the ratings firm said on Tuesday.
Asked how Moody's would react to a possible impeachment of Rousseff, Mauro Leos said that would be an "unexpected event."
"If there are unexpected events that complicate the outlook, such as this one you mentioned, then we would have to assess how significant they are," Leos said in a phone interview. Moody's expects that political events in Brazil will continue to have a negative impact on investor sentiment over the next few years, he added. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Andrew Hay)
* Q1 RENTAL INCOME GREW SIGNIFICANTLY BY 20.7% COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR, REACHING EUR 39.2 MLN
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.05 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 16