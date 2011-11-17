*Upgrade was expected, little market impact
*S&P says solid fiscal policy shields Brazil from shocks
*Analysts see further upgrades possible
(Adds quotes, details, market reaction)
SAO PAULO, Nov 17 Ratings agency Standard &
Poor's upgraded Brazil's sovereign debt on Thursday, giving a
vote of confidence in Latin America's largest economy as
European countries are mired in fiscal crises.
The one-notch upgrade to BBB for Brazil's long-term
foreign currency rating had been widely expected and its
significance was mostly as a confirmation of the country's
relative fiscal strength as Europe's debt crisis threatens to
drag the world economy back toward recession.
S&P's move brings it into line with Fitch Ratings and
Moody's Investors Service, which had already raised Brazil's
rating to that level this year in recognition of the country's
steady fiscal performance.
"It's good news, recognizing that certainly on a
comparative basis, I would argue, Brazil is pretty much better
than almost any European credit," said Tony Volpon, head of
emerging market research for the Americas at Nomura Securities
in New York.
"Brazil already trades much tighter than these ratings of
all these agencies, so it's more a question of the ratings
having to catch up to the market than the market catching up
to these ratings."
In contrast to its praise for Brazil, S&P has cut the
ratings of a string of European countries this year, including
Italy, Greece and Ireland.
The agency said on Thursday that the government of
Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff, in its first year in
office, had shown a growing commitment to its fiscal targets
that was making it more resilient to external shocks.
Rousseff pushed through about $30 billion in budget cuts
earlier this year to cool the then-hot economy, resisting
pressure from members of her unruly coalition to keep the
spending taps open.
PROGRESS SEEN CONTINUING
Above-target inflation has remained a headache for her
government, but it has started to show signs of retreating as
Brazil starts to feel the impact of the spending cuts and the
global slowdown.
"The upgrade of Brazil is supported by the current
administration's growing track record of prudent macroeconomic
policies, including fairly consistent primary surpluses of
close to 3 percent of GDP," said Standard & Poor's credit
analyst Sebastian Briozzo.
The agency said it expected Brazil to maintain its steady
fiscal policy next year, despite a large forecast rise in the
minimum wage that will have a spillover effect on a wide range
of government welfare payments.
That should give the central bank flexibility to keep
cutting interest rates if necessary to combat the global
slowdown, it added. Monetary policy-makers have already shaved
one percentage point off the benchmark interest rate since
August as signs of a downturn mount.
S&P's decision was largely expected by investors and had
little market impact.
The BBB rating, which S&P gave a stable outlook, puts
Brazil at same level as Peru and Mexico. The only country in
South America with a higher rating is Chile.
Brazil's currency, the real BRBY, trimmed losses to
trade at 1.7786 to the dollar after the announcement, little
changed from Wednesday's close.
The yield on Brazil's 10-year local market bonds
BR10YT=RR extended declines, a sign of falling risk, after
the announcement, falling to 11.1 percent, an all-time low.
"It's no surprise," said Win Thin, Latin America economist
with Brown Brothers Harriman in New York.
"My own model actually has Brazil at BBB-plus. I think
there are more upgrades ahead. They're now just recognizing
the improving sovereign risk of Brazil, different from what
we've seen in the developed world."
(Reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Luciana Lopez in Sao
Paulo, Jeb Blount in Rio de Janeiro, ALonso Soto in Brasilia;
writing by Stuart Grudgings; Editing by Kenneth Barry and Jan
Paschal)