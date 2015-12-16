BRIEF-Becton Dickinson announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations
* BD announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations for C. R. Bard Inc notes
SAO PAULO Dec 16 The start of an impeachment process in Brazil will delay the passage of key fiscal measures in Congress, director of Fitch Ratings, Shelly Shetty, said on Wednesday after the agency announced it had downgraded the country to junk. (Reporting by Flavia Bohone; Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* BD announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations for C. R. Bard Inc notes
* Telus recommends that shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"