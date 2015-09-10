BRASILIA, Sept 9 Brazil's planning minister, Nelson Barbosa, said on Wednesday the country will recover its investment-grade status once the economy returns to growth.

Standard & Poor's stripped Brazil of its investment-grade credit rating, further hampering President Dilma Rousseff's efforts to regain market confidence and pull Latin America's largest economy out of recession.

Barbosa said the government was working on new proposals to balance its fiscal accounts and was revising the goals and time lines for various programs to deal with the deficit.

"Brazil will continue to honor all its obligations," he said. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)